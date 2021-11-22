Stewart suspended 2 games, LeBron gets one after altercation

The NBA has suspended Los Angeles Lakers' forward LeBron James one game and Detroit Pistons centre Isaiah Stewart two games for their roles in an on-court altercation on Sunday, Byron Spruell, President, League Operations announced.

Stewart's two-game suspension will be without pay for escalating the altercation and for repeatedly and aggressively pursuing James in an unsportsmanlike manner.

James' one-game suspension is also without pay for recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating the altercation.

Stewart was assessed two technical fouls on the play, while James was assessed a Flagrant Foul Penalty 2, and both players were ejected.

Stewart will serve his suspensions Tuesday, Nov. 23 when the Pistons host the Miami Heat and Wednesday, Nov. 24 when Detroit faces the Milwaukee Bucks.

James will serve his suspension Tuesday, Nov. 23 when the Lakers visit the New York Knicks.

More to come.