Tony Parker is hanging them up.

The four-time NBA Champion announced his retirement on Monday after 18 seasons - 17 with the San Antonio Spurs - in an interview with Marc Spears for The Undefeated.

“A lot of different stuff ultimately led me to this decision,” Parker told Spears. “But, at the end of the day, I was like, if I can’t be Tony Parker anymore and I can’t play for a championship, I don’t want to play basketball anymore.”

A native of Bruges, Belgium, but raised in France, Parker was taken in the first round of the 2001 NBA Draft by the Spurs and made the jump to the NBA that fall.

Over his 18 years in the league, Parker was a six-time All-Star and named the NBA Finals MVP in 2007.

Parker spent his final season with the Charlotte Hornets, appearing in 56 games.

The 37-year-old Parker finishes his career having averaged 15.5 points on .491 shooting, 5.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds over 30.5 minutes a night in 1,254 games played.

Parker says that he doesn't regret not having the same kind of farewell tours afforded to other departing legends Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade.

"It’s funny because my brother asked me that. ‘You don’t want to do like Dwyane and Dirk?’ And I said, ‘No, because it’s not on the Spurs jersey,'" Parker said. "So, for me, it’s different. Dwyane did it with the Miami jersey, Dirk was a Dallas jersey, so it was a nice way to end their careers. But for me, it was kind of different because I was in there with Charlotte, so I didn’t feel like the need of having a goodbye. For me, the goodbye will be when my jersey will be retired [in San Antonio] or I make the Hall of Fame."

Internationally, Parker represented France on nine occasions, including at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. He was named FIBA Europe Player of the Year in both 2013 and 2014.

Parker says he expects to be remembered as a unit alongside Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili, the other two driving forces of the Spurs' championship teams.

"We came from three different backgrounds and came together," Parker said. "And to see Timmy’s jersey retired and then Manu … it was very emotional to go to Manu’s jersey retirement, and you go through all the moments and you think about what you’re going to say. It was just nice to share that moment with them."