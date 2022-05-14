Woodcroft mum on the status of Draisaitl and Kulak

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl does not appear to be taking part in the team's morning skate ahead of Saturday's Game 7 against the Los Angeles Kings, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

He has not been ruled out and will likely be a game-time decision tonight.

Doesn't mean he's not playing. Likely a game time decision is what we'll be told. https://t.co/MfGvHfgz9s — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 14, 2022

Draisaitl seemed to hurt his ankle in Game 6, and left the bench in the first period before returning to play the remainder of the game. He totalled one assist in just over 18 minutes of ice time in the Oilers' 4-2 Game 6 win on Thursday.

Forward Warren Foegele practiced on the top line with Connor McDavid and Kailer Yamamoto.

Foegele*-McDavid-Yamamoto

Kane-McLeod-Hyman

Archibald-RNH-Ryan

Puljujarvi-Brassard-Kassian

Derek Ryan in top 6 white. Archibald and Foegele as well. So.. things are not normal. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 14, 2022

Defenceman Darnell Nurse is set to return from a one-game suspension on Saturday and practiced on a pair with Cody Ceci. Brett Kulak did not appear to be on the ice, Rishaug added.

The 26-year-old has five goals and three assists through the first six games of the Oilers' first-round series.