3h ago
Oilers' Draisaitl likely a game-time decision for Game 7
Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl does not appear to be taking part in the team's morning skate ahead of Saturday's Game 7 against the Los Angeles Kings, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug. He has not been ruled out and will likely be a game-time decision tonight.
TSN.ca Staff
Woodcroft mum on the status of Draisaitl and Kulak
Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl does not appear to be taking part in the team's morning skate ahead of Saturday's Game 7 against the Los Angeles Kings, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.
He has not been ruled out and will likely be a game-time decision tonight.
Draisaitl seemed to hurt his ankle in Game 6, and left the bench in the first period before returning to play the remainder of the game. He totalled one assist in just over 18 minutes of ice time in the Oilers' 4-2 Game 6 win on Thursday.
Forward Warren Foegele practiced on the top line with Connor McDavid and Kailer Yamamoto.
Foegele*-McDavid-Yamamoto
Kane-McLeod-Hyman
Archibald-RNH-Ryan
Puljujarvi-Brassard-Kassian
Defenceman Darnell Nurse is set to return from a one-game suspension on Saturday and practiced on a pair with Cody Ceci. Brett Kulak did not appear to be on the ice, Rishaug added.
The 26-year-old has five goals and three assists through the first six games of the Oilers' first-round series.