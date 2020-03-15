Leon Edwards will not compete this Saturday against Tyron Woodley, the fighter announced on Instagram.

Edwards, a British fighter, was supposed to headline the card at The 02 Arena in London, however UFC president Dana White announced that the event would be moving, most likely to the USA, because of travel bans being imposed due to COVID-19.

The 28-year-old released a statement on Instagram explaining why he’s off the card.

Leon Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) will not be flying to the US in an attempt to keep the Woodley fight alive. “I have been dreaming of headlining a UFC show in my home country since I started this sport. This cancelation is truly heartbreaking.” 😥 pic.twitter.com/Ez7IdCH9T2 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 15, 2020

“We have been working with the UFC on possible solutions to keep the fight alive, but unfortunately with such a short window of time, nothing was viable,” Edwards posted on Instagram. “Myself and my team are all fathers, husbands, sons and brothers, and not all of us can leave our families right now. I wish we could have found a way for the fans, I truly do.”