Raptors are doing everything they can to convince Kawhi to stay

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard and guard Kyle Lowry are listed as questionable for the team's game Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Leonard, who is battling a hip injury, has missed the team's first two games on their west coast road trip, big wins over the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors respectively.

Lowry is a new addition to the injury report, listed as questionable with back spasms.

#Blazers possibly catch another break tonight vs. Raptors as Kyle Lowry (back spasms) has been added to Toronto’s injury report and is listed as questionable, joining Jonas Valanciunas (left thumb) who is OUT and Kawhi Leonard (right hip) who is questionable. — Peter Socotch (@PSocotchNBCS) December 14, 2018

Lowry broke out of a scoring slump on this road trip, helping the Raps to their wins over the Clippers and Warriors. Lowry is averaging 14.2 points per game and 10.0 assists per game.

Leonard is averaging 26.1 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game in 22 contests for the Raptors this season.