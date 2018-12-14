1h ago
Leonard, Lowry questionable vs. Blazers
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard and guard Kyle Lowry are listed as questionable for the team's game Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Leonard, who is battling a hip injury, has missed the team's first two games on their west coast road trip, big wins over the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors respectively.
Lowry is a new addition to the injury report, listed as questionable with back spasms.
Lowry broke out of a scoring slump on this road trip, helping the Raps to their wins over the Clippers and Warriors. Lowry is averaging 14.2 points per game and 10.0 assists per game.
Leonard is averaging 26.1 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game in 22 contests for the Raptors this season.