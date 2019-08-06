According to LeSean McCoy, the Buffalo Bills do not have an open competition for the No. 1 running back spot on their depth chart. McCoy says he's been told that he's the team's "guy".

“I’m the guy. I feel like that. That’s what I’ve been told,” McCoy said at the final day of training camp on Tuesday, according to Chris Brown of the team's website. That’s my every day approach. We’re all a team and trying to help each other out to win games, compete against each other and make each other better. Me and Frank [Gore] have been competing for years. We train in the offseason and we’re always trying to beat each other. I’m excited for the challenge.”

Heading into camp, there was speculation that McCoy, who has been the Bills starter the past four seasons, might not retain the job after posting a career-worst 514 rushing yards last season in addition to the notable additions at the position the Bills added in the off-season: future Hall Famer Frank Gore, 2019 third-round pick Devin Singletary and former Jacksonville Jaguar T.J. Yeldon.

McCoy says he's learned to use the negative things being said about him to motivate him on the field.

“There’s always talk about something,” he said. “Whether it’s off the field, on the field. Whether it’s age, my salary, there’s always something. So I learned to use that as motivation. That’s something that Frank has taught me. No matter what goes on they’ll look for the guy with the name or the money. So it motivates me in different ways.”

McCoy, 31, has amassed 10, 606 yards and 75 touchdowns on 4.5 yards per carry over his 10 previous seasons in the NFL with both the Bills and Philadelphia Eagles and has six Pro Bowl selections. He has served as a starter for all of those years with the exception of his rookie season with the Eagles.