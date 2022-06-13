Hamilton to race Canadian GP: 'Wouldn't miss it for the world'

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton announced on Instagram Monday he will race at the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend after suffering back pain during Sunday's race in Baku.

"Yesterday was tough and I had some trouble sleeping, but I've woken up feeling positive today," Hamilton wrote. "My back is a little sore and bruised but nothing serious thankfully. I've had acupuncture and physiotherapy and I'm on my way to my team to work with them on improving,

"We have to keep fighting. I'll be there this weekend - I wouldn't miss it for the world."

The 37-year-old previously called Sunday's race the "most painful and toughest" he'd ever experienced as fought through the back pain to finish fourth.

Mercedes team director Toto Wolff told reporters in Baku he would consider using a reserve driver in Montreal if Hamilton was still injured.

Hamilton enters the ninth race of the season sitting sixth in the drivers standings with 88 points, well back of Red Bull's Max Verstappen who owns 150 points in first place.