Fernandez to miss Wimbledon with stress fracture in foot

Canadian Leylah Fernandez will miss this year's Wimbledon tournament after it was revealed she has a grade three stress fracture on the top of her right foot.

The injury was confirmed to TSN's Mark Masters by Fernandez's father and coach, Jorge.

The 19-year-old from Montreal suffered the stress fracture during Tuesday's quarterfinal loss to Italy's Martina Trevisan at Roland-Garros.

Fernandez hopes to be ready for the 2022 Citi Open in Washington which begins in early August.

The 2022 US Open begins Aug. 29 in New York. Fernandez lost last year's women's final to Emma Raducanu.