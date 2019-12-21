New York Rangers forward Lias Andersson has asked the team for a trade, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported.

Lias Andersson has formally asked the @NYRangers for a trade. He is no longer with the club. Rangers GM, Jeff Gorton will use the Holiday Freeze to assess the market. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 21, 2019

Dreger added Andersson is no longer with the club and Rangers GM Jeff Gorton will use the holiday freeze to assess the trade market.

In 17 games with the Rangers this season, the 21-year-old Andersson had one assist. Andersson had four goals and an assist in 13 games with the Rangers' AHL affiliate the Hartford Wolf Pack.