Habs' three keys to avoid being swept in Stanley Cup Final

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final has arrived and as promised, we have you covered for every game here at the TSN Edge.

If the oddsmakers could use a gif to describe the current state of this series, they would use the “It’s Over” Vince Carter from the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest.

The Tampa Bay Lightning enter Game 4 as a -10000 favourite to win the series against the Montreal Canadiens, meaning an implied probability of 99.01 per cent.

Montreal (+2500) will have to run the table if they want to win their first Stanley Cup since 1993.

LINE

Tampa Bay has the chance to close out the series Monday night, and the oddsmakers like their chances to do it.

The Bolts enter Game 4 as a -160 favourite to complete the sweep against Montreal.

Tampa Bay, after winning all three games this series by at least two goals, enters as +170 underdogs to once again win by two-or-more goals.

Meanwhile, the Habs are +140 to extend the series.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has won 11 consecutive games against the Canadiens.

His last loss to Montreal came on Jan. 4, 2018, when he lost 2-1 in a shootout at the Bell Centre.

The Canadiens will be an underdog again as they attempt to stay alive in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final tonight. Tampa Bay can clinch the first sweep in the Stanley Cup Final since 1998. https://t.co/AlsJ5NnQJG pic.twitter.com/W3h0WOLmmf — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 5, 2021



TOTAL

For the fourth straight game the total sits at five goals.

Tampa Bay took matters into their own hands last game, cashing the over themselves with six goals.

On the flip side, Montreal beat Vasilevskiy three times on Friday.

It’s a very small sample size, but with 19 goals in three games this series, considering the over in Game 4 could be a good option.

Montreal has faced elimination just three times this postseason, and scored 10 goals in those games.



PLAYER PROPS

For the first time this series, Brayden Point doesn’t have the shortest odds to score a goal in Game 4.

Instead, Nikita Kucherov at +150 enters with the best odds to find the back of the net.

You don’t have to look too far to find Brayden Point, as he trails right behind at +165.

Tyler Toffoli hasn’t scored in this series, yet enters with the best odds of any Habs’ player to score at +200.

Meanwhile, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki each enter at +215.

Tyler Johnson, fresh off his two-goal performance, enters at +275 to score and +125 to record a point.

Anthony Cirelli, who has recorded a point in back-to-back games, also enters Game 4 as an underdog to record a point at +120.



OUTCOME OF SERIES

Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 -160

Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 +260

Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 +1000

Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 +1800, Montreal Canadiens 4-3 +1600

CONN SMYTHE ODDS

Andrei Vasilevskiy -135

Nikita Kucherov +100

Brayden Point +1000

Carey Price +1700

Steven Stamkos +4000

Victor Hedman +5000

Nick Suzuki +5000

Cole Caufield +10000

Tyler Toffoli +15000

Brendan Gallagher +20000

Alex Killorn +25000

Corey Perry +25000