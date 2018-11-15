Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy fractured his foot and will be out for a while.

Tough break for the Lightning. No pun intended. Sounds like Andrei Vasilevsky fractured his left foot and will be out for awhile. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 15, 2018

In 13 games for the Lightning this season, Vasilevskiy has a 9-3-1 record with a .927 save percentage, 2.30 goals against average, and one shutout.

Backup Louis Domingue has started five games for the Lightning this season, compiling a 3-2 record with an .887 save percentage and 3.43 goals against average.

