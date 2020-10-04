2h ago
Lightning talk with Johnson about working on a possible move
The Tampa Bay Lightning have talked with forward Tyler Johnson on working on a possible move, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
TSN.ca Staff
Johnson has a full no-trade clause, so he would have to give the approval to any trade.
Johnson has four years remaining on his contract, which carries a salary cap hit of $5 million per season.
The 30-year-old had 14 goals and 17 assists in 65 games last season.