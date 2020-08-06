Why Lille is the perfect place for Jonathan David to develop

Jonathan David looks to be headed to Ligue 1.

Sources tell TSN that Lille has verbally agreed to a €30 million deal with Belgian side Gent for the 20-year-old David's services.

While a deal is not yet finalized, a formal announcement is expected to be made in what will the be the largest ever transfer for a Canadian player.

Born in Brooklyn, NY and raised in Ottawa, David joined Gent in 2018 and has scored 30 times in 60 league appearances over two seasons.

David had been attached to the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund in recent months, while Lille was reported to have made an initial €25 million offer for the player last month.

By virtue of finishing fourth in the 2019-2020 Ligue 1 season that was abandoned early due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Lille will play in the Europa League next season.

Internationally, David has been capped 12 times by the senior side.