1h ago
Elimimian out for Roughriders' opener
TSN.ca Staff
Linebacker Solomon Elimimian will miss the Saskatchewan Roughriders' season opener against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Thursday.
The free-agent acquisition is on the team's one-game injured list. Roughriders general manager Jeremy O'Day said last week Elimimian will be out for a couple of weeks with a calf injury.
The Roughriders signed Elimimian in the off-season after he was released by the BC Lions.
Saskatchewan will also be without veteran wide receiver Manny Arceneaux, who is also on the one-game injured list, and offensive guard Brendon LaBatte, who is on the six-game injured list.
The Ticats will be thin at defensive end for the opener, with Adrian Tracy on the one-game injured list and Jamaal Westerman on the six-game injured list.