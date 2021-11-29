It's seventh heaven for Lionel Messi.

The Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain forward won his seventh Ballon d'Or on Monday.

HERE IS THE WINNER!



SEVEN BALLON D’OR FOR LIONEL MESSI! #ballondor pic.twitter.com/U2SywJmruC — Ballon d'Or #ballondor (@francefootball) November 29, 2021

Poland and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski finished as runner-up, while Italy and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho finished third.

On the women's side, Spain and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas won her first award.

Chelsea was named the Team of the Year.

More to come.

The Ballon d'Or is handed out annually by France Football.