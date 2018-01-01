The Detroit Lions have fired head coach Jim Caldwell after four seasons with the team, the Lions announced on Monday.

Caldwell led the Lions to three winning records in his four seasons as coach.

Detroit Lions General Manager Bob Quinn has informed Jim Caldwell that he will not be returning as head coach. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 1, 2018

Detroit ended the season on Sunday with a 35-11 win over the Green Bay Packers.

The 62-year-old had the highest regular-season winning percentage of any full-time Lions coach in the Super Bowl era (.563) at 36-28 but went 0-2 in the playoffs.