The BC Lions named DeVone Claybrooks their head coach on Tuesday.

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported the Lions had offered Claybrooks the position on Monday and he had accepted it earlier Tuesday.

Claybrooks spent the last three seasons as the Calgary Stampeders defensive coordinator. In all three seasons Claybrooks led the team’s defence, the Stampeders gave up the fewest points in the league. The team also made the Grey Cup all three seasons, winning the 106th Grey Cup this year.

“DeVone has been on the coaching radar of many teams for the past number of years and I believe he is the very best candidate to lead our team,” Lions GM Ed Hervey said in a team release. “After hours of meetings and discussions I know he is the perfect coach to usher in what is going to be a new era of success here in British Columbia.”

Claybrooks started his coaching career with Calgary as the defensive line coach.

The 41-year-old played for the Stampeders from 2009-11 and Montreal Alouettes from 2007-08 after a long career in the NFL.

“I am honoured and grateful for the opportunity given to me today by Mr. David Braley, Rick LeLacheur and Ed Hervey,” Claybrooks said in the team release. “After meeting with Ed for a long period of time over the past number of days, I am beyond excited at the chance to lead a BC Lions coaching staff with the number one priority of winning a Grey Cup championship.”