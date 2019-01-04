The BC Lions have released placekicker and punter Ty Long in order to allow him to sign a contract with an NFL team, the Lions announced Friday.

We have released kicker @trlong02 in order to pursue an opportunity in the NFL. Thanks for the memories in orange and best of luck Ty! 🦁#WeAreTheLions pic.twitter.com/4ayy0DjbYu — BC LIONS (@BCLions) January 5, 2019

He was eligible to become a free agent in February.

Long made 43 of 46 field goals last season including going seven-for-seven on attempts of 50 yards or more.

“We thank Ty for his time as Lion and we wish him the best of luck with this well-deserved NFL opportunity,” said general manager Ed Hervey in a statement.