The BC Lions have released placekicker and punter Ty Long in order to allow him to sign a contract with an NFL team, the Lions announced Friday.

He was eligible to become a free agent in February.

Long made 43 of 46 field goals last season including going seven-for-seven on attempts of 50 yards or more. 

“We thank Ty for his time as Lion and we wish him the best of luck with this well-deserved NFL opportunity,” said general manager Ed Hervey in a statement.