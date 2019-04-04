B.C. Lions offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye announced his retirement on Thursday.

The six-time CFL All-Star started every game for the Lions from 2010-2016 and again in 2018.

He spent time at both left and right tackle during his time with the Lions and was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Lineman in 2012.

“I’m incredibly grateful for my time in the CFL and as a member of the BC Lions,” said Olafioye from his home in Michigan. “There are so many people who have left a lasting impression on me from my time in Canada, but no more than Wally Buono and coach Dan Dorazio. My thanks also to former teammates and Lions

He was a seven-time West Division All-Star.

