The 2019-20 NHL season is set to resume with the Return to Play Stanley Cup Qualifiers on Aug. 1. However, not every player will be re-joining their team. Stay up to date with the latest information on who has opted out.

Roman Polak

Roman Polak will not be joining the Dallas Stars for the reminder of the NHL season, a team spokesman said.

The 34-year-old is a pending free agent who last month agreed to a deal in his native Czech Republic next season and told reporters there he wasn't planning on returning to the NHL if play resumed.

In 41 games this season, Polak had four assists and was a minus-6 with the Stars. He is a veteran of 806 career NHL games with the St. Louis Blues, Toronto Maple Leafs, San Jose Sharks and Stars, and has 26 goals and 140 points.

Sven Baertschi

Baertschi informed the Vancouver Canucks he has chosen to opt out of the NHL's Return to Play, team general manager Jim Benning confirmed.

"It was a difficult decision but ultimately one we respect and understand," Benning said.

Baertschi spent most of the 2019-20 season with the Utica Comets, appearing in 43 AHL games and posting 13 goals and 33 assists. He appeared in six games with Vancouver, registering two assists.

Travis Hamonic

Hamonic was the first player to officially opt out of the NHL's Return to Play. In a statement he said, "Due to what my daughter already has gone through and the concerns if she were to catch COVID-19, I've decided to opt out and seek a leave of absence from the Calgary Flames for the remainder of the playoffs." Hamonic said. "I wish I could lace up my skates and be out there battling, blocking a shot and helping the team win but my family has and always will come first. Being my little kids' dad everyday is the most important job I have.

"I love this game and my team. This is a decision that is extremely hard for me to make. I wish my teammates the best of luck and good health. I look forward to joining the C of Red, the greatest fans in the NHL, in cheering on my teammates as they chase the opportunity to bring the Stanley Cup home to Calgary."