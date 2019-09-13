5h ago
Little progress on Point contract front
There has been very little progress on the Brayden Point contract front, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported, adding the process might be even more stalled than people think.
TSN.ca Staff
LeBrun added while he's sure a deal between the restricted free agent and the Tampa Bay Lightning will get done, the two sides are not remotely close right now.
Point had 41 goals and 51 assists in 79 games for the Lightning last season, his last year on his entry-level contract.