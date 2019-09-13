There has been very little progress on the Brayden Point contract front, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported, adding the process might be even more stalled than people think.

Very little progress on the Brayden Point contract front. And my sense is it might be even more stalled than people think. I'm sure it will get done but right now not remotely close as far as I can tell. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 13, 2019

LeBrun added while he's sure a deal between the restricted free agent and the Tampa Bay Lightning will get done, the two sides are not remotely close right now.

Point had 41 goals and 51 assists in 79 games for the Lightning last season, his last year on his entry-level contract.