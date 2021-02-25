Jose Becker, the father of Liverpool and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson, has drowned while fishing, the player's representative confirmed to CNN Brasil.

Liverpool issued condolences to the 28-year-old goaltender on Twitter.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Alisson Becker’s father, Jose, in Brazil on Wednesday.



The thoughts of everybody at the club are with @Alissonbecker and the Becker family at this incredibly sad and difficult time ❤️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 25, 2021

"The thoughts of everybody at the club are with Alisson Becker and the Becker family at this incredibly sad and difficult time," the club tweeted.

The 57-year-old Becker had been in southern Brazil, near the border with Uruguay.

"He was fishing and drowned," Ze Maria Neiss, Alisson's representative, told CNN. "The family is in shock."

Local police believe no foul play was involved.

Alisson is in his third season with Liverpool following a £66.8 million move from Roma.