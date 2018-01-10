Liverpool mayor and Everton fan Joe Anderson has asked police to look into England international Ross Barkley's transfer from the Toffees to Chelsea.

Barkley, 24, signed for the reigning Premier League champions in a £15 million deal last week. Chelsea had a £35 million deal on the table for Barkley at the close of the transfer window in August, but Barkley pulled out at the last minute. Since then, Barkley has not appeared for the team, recovering from a long-term hamstring injury.

The Merseyside Police says the letter is "currently being considered."

"At best, this represents a very poor deal for Everton Football Club," Anderson wrote. "At worst, it could be seen as a deliberate attempt to drive down a player's value in the transfer market so as to benefit the player, his agent and the buying club."

Barkley was in the final year of his contract, having told then-manager Ronald Koeman in the summer that he did not intend to sign a new deal with the club.

A native of Liverpool, Barkley made 179 appearances in all competitions for the club over eight seasons, scoring 27 times.