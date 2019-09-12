The San Jose Sharks have named Logan Couture as the team's captain for the 2019-20 season.

Couture is the 10th captain in franchise history. The team also named four alternates on Thursday in Joe Thornton, Brent Burns, Tomas Hertl and Erik Karlsson.

"Since I arrived in San Jose four seasons ago, we have been blessed with a tremendous amount of leadership on our roster," Sharks head coach Peter DeBoer said. "Logan has grown up within that environment and evolved into someone who not only plays his best hockey when it matters the most, but who also leads by example off the ice. He knows what it takes to win and his performance in our recent playoff runs reflects that. Most importantly, Logan has the respect of his teammates and we're extremely proud to name him as the tenth captain of the San Jose Sharks."

Couture, 30, has spent his entire career with the Sharks since being selected ninth overall by the team in the 2007 NHL Draft. He signed an eight-year, $64 million contract extension with the team last July which begins this year.

Couture, who scored 27 goals and posted 70 points in 81 games last season, takes over the captaincy from Joe Pavelski, who signed with the Dallas Stars in free agency.