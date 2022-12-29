The OHL has announced that London Knights defenceman and Montreal Canadiens prospect Logan Mailloux has been reinstated, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Mailloux was indefinitely suspended by the league following an incident that occurred in Nov 2020 that violated the league's expectation of appropriate player conduct.

"Since the time of suspension, with the support of the London Knights, Logan Mailloux has participated in therapy and counselling with Dr. Lindsey Forbes, and a personal development plan under the leadership of Wendy Glover. Ms. Glover is a London-based, experienced holistic athlete development practitioner, academic and personal development advisor, teacher and member of the Ontario School Counsellors Association," the OHL said in a released statement on Wednesday.

"The player’s Personal Development Plan has included weekly meetings, ongoing completion of certifications, and reflections of concepts explored. Some of the certifications and programs available to athletes that he completed were Respect in Sport, Mental Health in Sport, Sport Media, Ethics in Sport, Diversity and Inclusion, Sport Psychology, and Cultural Awareness.

"After reviewing the program, speaking with the player and Ms. Glover, and receiving a commitment from the player to continue with his personal development program, the League is satisfied that Logan Mailloux has undertaken the necessary steps and will reinstate him, effective January 1, 2022.

"The Ontario Hockey League remains committed to the ongoing education of its players."

Mailloux was selected 31st overall by the Canadiens in the 2021 NHL Draft.