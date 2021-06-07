Stanley scores twice to pull Jets even with Canadiens after second period of Game 4

Logan Stanley scored twice in 3:49 to pull the Winnipeg Jets even with the Montreal Canadiens as the teams are tied 2-2 after the second period of Game 4.

Stanley wired one past Price in the opening minutes of the second period and tied the game by drifting in from the point and beating the Canadiens goalie on the glove side.

The Canadiens lead the best-of-seven series 3-0 and can sweep the Jets and advance to the Stanley Cup semifinals with a victory on Monday.

Erik Gustafsson and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Canadiens in the first period, Montreal has scored first in all four games in the second-round series.

The Canadiens are without defenceman Jeff Petry, who suffered an upper-body injury during Game 3 when he got his hand caught in camera hole in the glass during the second period.