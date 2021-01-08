One of the great figures in Los Angeles Dodgers history is gone.

Long-time team manager Tommy Lasorda has died at the age of 93, the club confirmed on Friday.

Lasorda had been hospitalized in the fall with an undisclosed illness, but had been released earlier this week.

Perhaps no one is more synonymous with Dodger Blue than Lasorda, spending more than 60 years with the organization in various forms.

After pitching two seasons for the team in 1954 and 1955 as part of a brief playing career, Lasorda got his start as a scout with the Dodgers organization in 1965. He managed in the minors until 1972 and then joined the Dodgers as their third base coach in 1973. Once the legendary Walter Alston retired at the end of the 1976 season, Lasorda took over as manager.

The Dodgers reached the World Series in both 1977 and 1978. While they didn't win either of them, Lasorda became the first manager in history to win pennants in each of his first two full seasons.

He managed the team in full from 1977 to 1996 highlighted by four pennants and two World Series titles. His 1,599 career regular-season victories place him 22nd on the all-time wins list for MLB managers. Lasorda was named National League Manager of the Year on two occasions, in 1983 and 1988.

Lasorda was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by way of the Veterans Committee in 1997. He said it was the greatest thing that had ever happened to him.

The very definition of a baseball lifer, Lasorda wasn't shy about the passion he had for the game.

"Guys ask me, how don't I get burnt out? How can you get burned out doing something you love?"

The last game Lasorda attended in person was Game 6 of the 2020 World Series on Oct. 27 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX where he watched his beloved Dodgers defeat the Tampa Bay Rays, 3-1, to capture their first championship since Lasorda managed the club to the 1988 World Series crown.

Lasorda also had a strong connection to Canadian baseball, pitching with the International League's Montreal Royals in the 1950s and leading them to five straight Governors' Cup championships.