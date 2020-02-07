Longtime Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Brian Glennie has died, the club's alumni association announced on Friday.

A native of Toronto, Glennie, famed for his use of thundering hip checks, was 73.

The @LeafsAlumni are saddened to learn of Brian Glennie's passing earlier this morning. Brian was a Canadian Olympian (1968) and played over 500 games with the @MapleLeafs between 1969-1978 #TMLA #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/kTr9wrtVsD — Maple Leafs Alumni (@LeafsAlumni) February 7, 2020

A product of the famed Toronto Marlboros of the Ontario Hockey Association, Glennie captained the team to the 1967 Memorial Cup title.

Prior to going pro, Glennie was a member of Canada's entry at the 1968 Winter Olympics in Grenoble. The team, coached by Father David Bauer, won bronze.

Glennie played 572 games in the NHL over 10 seasons, nine with the Leafs. He played 18 games in 1978-79 to cap off his career with the Los Angeles Kings.

Nicknamed "Blunt," Glennie was a member of Canada's 1972 Summit Series roster, but did not get into any games against the USSR, having only appeared in warm-up games against Sweden and Czechoslovakia.

Glennie finished his career with 14 goals and 100 assists.

He was inducted into the Canada's Sports Hall of Fame in 2005.