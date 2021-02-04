The Los Angeles Angels have acquired Dexter Fowler and cash considerations from the St. Louis Cardinals, the team announced.

OFFICIAL: The #Angels have acquired OF Dexter Fowler and cash considerations from the St. Louis Cardinals.



Welcome to the Halos, @DexterFowler! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BdcYTW8a0N — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) February 5, 2021

Fowler, 34, had four home runs with a .233 batting average in 31 games last season.

He spent four seasons in St. Louis, suiting up in 12 playoff games with the franchise.

Prior to his time with the Cardinals, Fowler won a World Series in 2016 with the Chicago Cubs.

The centre fielder spent two season in Chicago, and was a member of the Houston Astros for one season in 2014.

Fowler began his MLB career with the Colorado Rockies, making his debut in 2008 and playing six seasons with the team.