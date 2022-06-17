Anthony Rendon's season is over.

The Los Angeles Angels announced on Friday that the 32-year-old infielder is set to undergo surgery on his injured wrist next week and won't return in 2022.

“Anthony Rendon will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his right wrist early next week. Additional information will be provided as appropriate.” — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) June 17, 2022

A native of Houston, Rendon aggravated a wrist injury on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers and did not play in the team's last two games.

In 45 games this season, Rendon was batting .228 with five home runs, 24 runs batted in and an OPS of .707.

Rendon was in his third season with the Angels after signing a seven-year, $245 million deal in early 2020. He has yet to play more than 58 games in a season for the team.

An All-Star in 2019, Rendon spent the first seven years of his career with the Washington Nationals after being the sixth overall selection in the 2011 MLB Amateur Draft out of Rice. He was a member of the Nats' 2019 World Series-winning squad.