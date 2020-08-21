A day after throwing two pitches that buzzed the head of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, San Francisco Giants reliever Shaun Anderson threw another fastball near the three-time American League Most Valuable Player's head on Thursday night, incensing Halos manager Joe Maddon.

While the umpiring crew issued a warning to Anderson after Maddon protested. After the game, Maddon accused Anderson of not being ready for the major leagues.

"Enough is enough," Maddon said following the Angels' 10-5 loss. "This is the major leagues. There's a level of accountability here also. I don't wanna use the word 'irresponsible' loosely, but in that situation, you pretty much knew it was gonna happen again. And I'm not accusing the guy of doing anything on purpose; I'm just saying he doesn't command his fastball enough in order to know where it's going."

Anderson, 25, pitched 96.0 innings of work in 2019 and has made 12 appearances thus far in 2020, but has struggled with the command of his four-seam fastball.

"You just can't permit that to happen," Maddon continued. "You can't. You cannot. People get hurt like that. And again, there's an anomaly moment that it'll happen once in a while. I get it. I get it. It happens to everybody. But too often, not good. Didn't like it."

With the loss, the Angels fell to 8-18, the second-worst mark in the AL. They trail the Toronto Blue Jays by 5.5 games for the final playoff spot in the American League.