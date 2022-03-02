Normally one to shy away from media attention, Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout took to social media on Wednesday to lay blame for the ongoing lockout at the feet of Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.

The three-time American League Most Valuable Player made a short statement with a graphic on Twitter.

Regarding The MLB Lockout: pic.twitter.com/QQUC1pWr5F — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) March 2, 2022

"I want to play, I love our game, but I want to get this CBA right," the 30-year-old Trout wrote. "Instead of bargaining in good faith - MLB locked us out. Instead of negotiating a fair deal - Rob canceled games. Players stand together. For our game, for our fans, and for every player who comes after us. We owe to the next generation."

Trout's statement comes on the heels of Manfred's announcement on Tuesday that the first two series of the regular season, that was set to begin on Mar. 31, have been cancelled and will not be made up.

A nine-time All-Star, Trout was limited to just 36 games last season with a torn calf muscle. He is set to enter his 12th big-league season.