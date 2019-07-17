1h ago
Angels' Ramirez, Ausmus suspended
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Noe Ramirez has been suspended three games for hitting Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick and Angels manager Brad Ausmus has been banned for one game.
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Astros 2, Angels 7
Marisnick was suspended two games earlier this month when he ran into and injured Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy on a play at the plate, he is currently appealing that suspension.
Ramirez was not ejected from the game for hitting Marisnick.