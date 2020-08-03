Shohei Ohtani has been shutdown, again.

The Los Angeles Angels announced on Monday that the right hander has a grade 1-2 strain of the flexor pronator mass.

Update on Shohei Ohtani: pic.twitter.com/hZ8RJJzEdN — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 3, 2020

The club released a statement saying that the general throwing progression timeline for this injury is 4-6 weeks.

Ohtani, 26, will remain with the team and his status as a designated hitter remains day-to-day.

The two-way player made just two starts this season and struggled in both of them, recording only five outs in those games while giving up seven earned runs on three hits.

Ohtani's command was an issue during his two starts as he walked more batters (8) than players he got out.

In 2018, the Japanese two-way star made the jump to Major League Baseball, his 22 home runs, .285 batting average and 3.31 ERA were good enough to earn him AL Rookie of the Year.

An injury kept him off the mound for all of 2019, but his bat remained valuable, he hit 18 home runs and batted in 62 runs over 106 games as a designated hitter.

In six games this season, Ohtani has also struggled at the plate hitting just .148 and striking out nine times in 28 plate appearances.