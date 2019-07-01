The Los Angeles Angels have announced that pitcher Tyler Skaggs passed away Monday in Texas at the age of 27.

"It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas.

“Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time. There are no other details at this time, please keep Tyler's family in your thoughts and prayers," the Angels said in a statement.

The Texas Rangers announced following the news that Monday's game in Arlington has been cancelled.

Our deepest sympathies are with the family of Tyler Skaggs & the entire @Angels organization. pic.twitter.com/Xi1qNEmbRa — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 1, 2019

UPDATE: Southlake PD say Skaggs was found unresponsive in a hotel room this afternoon. No foul play is suspected. https://t.co/3hTE0pwPJs pic.twitter.com/R2d65L6mL1 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) July 1, 2019

"This afternoon at 2:18pm, the Southlake Police Department responded to a call of an unconscious male in a room in the Hilton hotel at 1400 Plaza Place. Officers arrived and found the male unresponsive and he was pronounced deceased at the scene. The deceased has been identified as Tyler Skaggs, 27, of the Los Angeles Angels baseball team. At this time, no foul play is suspected. This investigation is ongoing and we will release pertinent information as it is available. We would like to extend our condolences to the Skaggs family and to the Los Angeles Angels organization," the Southlake Police Department said in a statement.

Commissioner Rob Manfred also issued a statement on Skaggs' passing.

“I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas. All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”

Skaggs last pitched on Saturday, surrendering two earned runs in 4.1 innings against the Oakland Athletics. He had an earned run average of 4.29 in 15 starts this season.