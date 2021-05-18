8m ago
Angels' Trout out 6-8 weeks with calf strain
The Los Angeles Angels have been dealt a massive blow. Star outfielder Mike Trout has been placed on the 10-day injured list after exiting Monday night's game after the first inning because of a strained right calf.
The outfielder was limping after running to third on an inning-ending popup against Cleveland.
The team announced that Trout's estimated return to play is in six to eight weeks.
#Angels OF Mike Trout has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain.— Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) May 18, 2021
The three-time MVP entered Monday sixth in the American League with a .333 batting average, but was 1 for 17 in his past six games. He snapped a five-game hitless streak Sunday at Boston, which was a game shy of the longest of his career.
