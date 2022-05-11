The MLB season has its second no-hitter.

Los Angeles Angels' rookie left-hander Reid Detmers no-hit the Tampa Bay Rays in a 12-0 win Tuesday night at Angels Stadium.

This comes less than two weeks after the New York Mets used five pitchers in a combined no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies.

In his second season with the Angels, the 22-year-old Detmers came into Tuesday's start with a 1-1 record and a 5.32 ERA in five starts.

More to come.