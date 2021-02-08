There will be no arbitration necessary for Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels.

The team announced a two-year, $8.5 million deal for the 26-year-old right-handed pitcher/designated hitter.

OFFICIAL: The #Angels have agreed to a two-year, $8.5 million contract with Shohei Ohtani.



With the agreement, an arbitration hearing is avoided. pic.twitter.com/MnWCL4AHAe — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) February 8, 2021

Ohtani appeared in 44 games last season for the Halos. He batted .190 with seven home runs, 40 runs batted in and an OPS of .657.

Ohtani only started two games in 2020 and both starts were short-lived, lasting a combined 1.2 innings pitched. He was 0-1 with an earned run average of 37.80 over the two outings.

Signed ahead of the 2018 season after his posting from the NPB's Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, Ohtani starred in his first campaign in MLB, winning the American League Rookie of the Year award, but he tore his UCL that September and required Tommy John surgery, making him unable to pitch at all in 2019.

Over his three seasons at the plate, Ohtani is a .269 hitter with 47 HR, 147 RBI and an .843 OPS.