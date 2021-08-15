The Los Angeles Clippers have acquired point guard Eric Bledsoe from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo, and Daniel Oturu, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bledsoe, 31, averaged 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 71 games with the New Orleans Pelicans last season. He was acquired by Memphis from the Pelicans earlier in the offseason as part of the blockbuster trade for Jonas Valanciunas.

Bledsoe, a two-time NBA All-Defensive team selection, played the first three seasons of his career with the Clippers, before he was traded to the Phoenix Suns.

Beverley, 33, averaged 7.5 points, 3.2 rebound, and 2.1 assists with the Clippers last season. The three-time All defensive selection has played four season with the Clippers after being acquired by the club from the Houston Rockets as part of the Chris Paul trade.

Rondo, 35, played 18 games with the Clippers last season, averaging 7.6 points, 5.8 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in over 21 minutes per game.

Oturu, 21, averaged 1.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in 30 games with the Clippers last season. He was drafted 33rd overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2020 NBA Draft.