Paul George, one half of the Los Angeles Clippers star duo, is targeting a November return from surgeries he had on his shoulders.

"I will be out of the pre-season," George told ESPN Sunday ahead of Clippers media day. "As of now, I'll be out of October fully, but who knows? We'll see. In the November range is our target date."

George, who underwent rotator cuff surgery on his right shoulder on May 7 and left labrum surgery on June 11, also told ESPN that he has "a little ways to go" in his rehabilitation, but "I'm where I want to be right now at this point in the season almost starting. I like where the progression is going."

The 29-year-old George is entering his first season with the Clippers after being acquired by the team in a blockbuster trade that also was the catalyst for getting fellow star Kawhi Leonard to sign with the Clippers in free agency. George, who owns career averages of 19.8 points per game and 6.4 rebounds, has been named an all-star six times in his career.

The Clippers kick off their regular-season campaign on Oct. 22 against the Los Angeles Lakers.