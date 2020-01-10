LOS ANGELES — Clippers forward Paul George was sitting out the team's game against the Golden State Warriors after he strained his left hamstring during practice Wednesday.

Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers termed the injury as “mild” and said the early prognosis is that it shouldn't keep the 6-foot-8 All-Star forward out of many games.

“Just guarding. Nothing violent, which you knew it wasn’t bad, but he felt something and walked over to me and said, ‘I think I feel something in my hamstring,’" Rivers said Friday. “And I, being a doctor, I said I think you should go see the trainer."

George is averaging 23.5 points per game for the Clippers (26-12), who went into Friday's game third in the Western Conference and trailing the Lakers by 4 1/2 games.

This will be the 13th game George has missed. He was out for the first 11 to rehab from off-season shoulder surgery and missed last Saturday's contest against Memphis due to left hamstring tightness.

