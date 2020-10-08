'He is an elite impact player': AD dominating on both sides of the floor for the Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers president Lawrence Frank has won the NBA's Executive of the Year award.

NBA’s 2019-20 Executive of the Year: Clippers president Lawrence Frank. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 8, 2020

Toronto Raptors president finished fifth behind Frank, Sam Presti of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Pat Riley of the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks' Jon Horst.

Frank oversaw the arrival of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in the off-season. The Clippers were bounced in seven games in the Western Conference semifinals by the Denver Nuggets.

Frank moved to the Clippers front office in 2016 after coaching stints with the New Jersey Nets and Detroit Pistons.