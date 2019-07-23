Does the league need to investigate the Clippers' pursuit of Kawhi?

The Los Angeles Clippers have already announced the signing of hometown star Kawhi Leonard but the move will take on a different feel when the former Toronto Raptors player is introduced to the media Wednesday for the first time as a member of the Clippers.

How Kawhi got to LA

Leonard, who, of course, led the Raptors to their first-ever NBA title last season, decided to sign with the Clippers after bringing the basketball world to a standstill for several days earlier this month during his free-agent process. What reportedly sealed the deal for the Clippers was their ability to pull off a blockbuster trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder for fellow star Paul George, who reportedly asked the Thunder to trade him to the Clippers after being recruited there by Leonard.

Who else have the Clippers added this off-season?

Besides Leonard and George, the Clippers, who went 48-32 last season and clinched a playoff berth, re-signed guard Patrick Beverley, centre Ivica Zubac, forward/centre JaMychal Green, guard/forward Rodney McGruder and traded for forward Moe Harkless.

Clippers scheduled to play preseason game in Canada

While it’s possible that he could be held out of a preseason game, Vancouverites may very well get an early look at Leonard as a Clipper when his squad takes on the Dallas Mavericks at Rogers Arena on Thursday, Oct. 17. It’s not yet known, however, when Leonard will take on the Raptors, as neither team has released its upcoming regular-season schedule.