Three-time World Series champion Dave Stewart says he won't be attending the Los Angeles Dodgers' 40th anniversary celebration for their 1981 World Series team over what he believes was a mishandling of the Trevor Bauer case.

Stewart, a member of that championship-winning squad, told USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale that he was angered by the team's refusal to discipline Bauer, who is currently under investigation for an alleged sexual assault, until Major League Baseball stepped in an placed the pitcher on administrative leave.

“The organization isn’t what it was when we came through,’’ Stewart said. “The Dodgers organization that I grew up in under the O’Malley family would never stand for that. The Dodgers should have stepped up in that situation, and they didn’t. You’ve got to have character standards. I told them, 'I can’t show up for that.''

After news of the investigation broke on Wednesday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on Thursday that Bauer would be making his scheduled Sunday start, saying that the team was waiting on the league to act on any form of discipline. On Friday, he was placed on a seven-day administrative leave by the league. Through his lawyer, Bauer has maintained that the relationship he had with the alleged victim was wholly consensual and no assault occurred.

Stewart said that his email to the Dodgers to let them know that he wouldn't be attending the July 25 was met with a reply that read "The team and the Players' Association support the player until he’s guilty."

The 64-year-old Stewart says that he replied in all caps.

“HE BROKE THE UNWRITTEN RULE ON HOW YOU SHOULD TREAT WOMEN!" Stewart wrote.

Stewart, who spent 15 seasons in the majors from 1978 to 1995 with the Dodgers, Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, Oakland Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays before working in a variety of front-office roles post-retirement, believes it was incumbent on the Dodgers to act before the league stepped in.

“The Dodgers let MLB enforce the leave of absence,’’ Stewart said, “but in my opinion, you don’t need to wait for MLB to tell you what to do. Why are you putting your hands on a woman that way? He tries to say it was consensual, but what kind of person would ever do that?"

A hearing is scheduled for July 23 in Los Angeles County Superior Court in which Bauer and his lawyers can officially contest the allegations.

Pasadena (CA) police told USA TODAY on Friday that the investigation into Bauer has been ongoing for six weeks.

Bauer's leave, which is scheduled to be up on Friday, is expected to be extended for another week.