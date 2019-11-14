Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has won the National League MVP award for the first time in his career, topping Anthony Rendon of the Washington Nationals and last year’s winner, Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Most Valuable Player in the NL: Cody Bellinger. pic.twitter.com/4fIAbBbwgV — MLB (@MLB) November 14, 2019

Bellinger posted 47 homers, 115 RBIs, 121 runs, 170 hits and a .305 batting average, all career highs.