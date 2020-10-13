The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been scratched from Tuesday’s start in Game 2 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves with back spasms, the team announced.

Tony Gonsolin will replace Kershaw, making his postseason debut. He last pitched for the Dodgers on September 26.

Kershaw has won both of his starts in the 2020 playoffs. Throwing eight shout out innings against the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card round and six innings against the San Diego Padres in the Division Series.

The 32-year-old made 10 starts for the Dodgers during the regular season and posted a 6-2 record with a 2.16 ERA.

Gonsolin pitched in nine games this season, making eight starts for the Dodgers. He finished the season with a 2-2 record and a 2.31 ERA.

The Atlanta Braves lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.