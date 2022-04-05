The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed right-hander Dellin Betances to a minor-league contract, according to the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Free-agent reliever Dellin Betances in agreement with Dodgers on minor-league contract, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 5, 2022

Betances, 34, has struggled with injury over them past three years, appearing in just 17 games since the start of the 2019 season. He pitched just one inning last season with the New York Mets.

The four-time all-star has posted a career 2.53 ERA to go along with 633 strikeouts in 394.1 innings over 10 MLB seasons with the New York Yankees and Mets.