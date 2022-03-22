1h ago
Dodgers sign Pillar to minor-league deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers have added some veteran outfield depth. The team announced the signing of the slick-fielding Kevin Pillar to a minor-league deal on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
The 33-year-old Pillar spent last season with the New York Mets. In 124 games, Pillar batted .231 with 15 home runs, 47 runs batted in and an OPS of .692.
A native of West Hills, CA, Pillar heads into his 10th season, having also spent time with the Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies.
For his career, Pillar has batted .260 with 97 HR, 391 RBI and a .705 OPS in 1,029 games.