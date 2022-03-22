The Los Angeles Dodgers have added some veteran outfield depth.

The team announced the signing of the slick-fielding Kevin Pillar to a minor-league deal on Tuesday.

The Dodgers, in a continued effort to solidify their bench, have signed RHH OF Kevin Pillar to a minor league contract. That market is more robust than usual, as was expected coming off the prolonged lockout. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) March 22, 2022

The 33-year-old Pillar spent last season with the New York Mets. In 124 games, Pillar batted .231 with 15 home runs, 47 runs batted in and an OPS of .692.

A native of West Hills, CA, Pillar heads into his 10th season, having also spent time with the Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies.

For his career, Pillar has batted .260 with 97 HR, 391 RBI and a .705 OPS in 1,029 games.