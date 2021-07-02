Major League Baseball placed Los Angeles Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer on a seven-day administrative leave on Friday.

The move comes as the 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner is under investigation for sexual assault.

“MLB’s investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer is ongoing," the league said in a statement. "While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately. MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation. We will comment further at the appropriate time."

More to come.