The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office has determined that Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will not face any criminal charges after a five-month investigation into sexual assault allegations, sources tell the Los Angeles Times.

The Major League Baseball investigation into Bauer, the 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner, remains open and the 31-year-old right-hander is still expected to face league discipline.

Bauer had been placed on paid leave on July 2 and did not return to the Dodgers for the rest of 2021.

The investigation stemmed from two sexual encounters between Bauer and a San Diego woman at his home in Pasadena, CA last year. The woman she provided medical records that showed she had been diagnosed with “assault by manual strangulation” and “acute head injury” following her encounter with Bauer. In late June, the woman obtained a temporary restraining order against Bauer that was lifted in August when a judge ruled that Bauer was unlikely “to cause [the accuser] any harm or even have contact" with her.

Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy does not require a criminal charge or conviction to mete out discipline. In the six years since the policy was implemented, 14 players have received bans from 15 games up until a full-season suspension.

A native of North Hollywood, CA, Bauer has two years remaining on a three-year, $102 million deal.